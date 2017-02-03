All You Can Eat Dim Sum Menu only 99 baht+ at Yok Chinese Restaurant

All You Can Eat Dim Sum Menu only 99 baht+ at Yok Chinese RestaurantGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 17:30
Yok Chinese Restaurant of The Emerald Hotel proudly presents the homemade recipe of "All You Can Eat Dim Sum Menu – lunch time only" with the best ingredients, made fresh everyday such as Steamed stuffed wonton sheet with shrimps, Steamed shrimps dumpling, Chinese bun, Steamed golden purse, Savory steamed rice noodle rolls and Deep - fried mashed taro with mince shrimps & vegetables…etc.
There are also other additional options for rice or noodle, choose from Fried rice with Chinese sausage or Crispy egg noodles topped with chicken in brown sauce, and dessert choose from Cantaloupe and sago or Sesame dumpling in ginger syrup only 650 baht++/person.
Latest Press Release
Looking for an intimate rendezvous with exquisite dinner and wine to celebrate the most romantic day of the year? Our Executive Chef Jose has created four-course delightful menu that will surely melt the hearts of your lovebirds and will make your taste...
Yok Chinese Restaurant of The Emerald Hotel proudly presents the homemade recipe of "All You Can Eat Dim Sum Menu – lunch time only" with the best ingredients, made fresh everyday such as Steamed stuffed wonton sheet with shrimps, Steamed shrimps...
Celebrate the month of love with the Korean Cuisine Festival from Thursday 16th- Monday 20th February 2017 as Cuisine Unplugged at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you to taste the truly authentic fare of Korean maestro Chef Jang Bo- Ik from the Hotel...
This Valentine's Day on Tuesday February 14 love will flow around with fabulous and romantic dining experiences at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. • Rossini's – "His and Her" Menu of Modern Italian Cuisine Rossini's enchanting Tuscan...
SMART LAB, Faculty of Engineering, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) achieved numerous international innovation awards. It is revealed that the growth of health and medical research dramatically increased nearly 100% and be lining...