All You Can Eat Dim Sum Menu only 99 baht+ at Yok Chinese Restaurant

Bangkok--3 Feb--The Emerald Hotel

Yok Chinese Restaurant of The Emerald Hotel proudly presents the homemade recipe of "All You Can Eat Dim Sum Menu – lunch time only" with the best ingredients, made fresh everyday such as Steamed stuffed wonton sheet with shrimps, Steamed shrimps dumpling, Chinese bun, Steamed golden purse, Savory steamed rice noodle rolls and Deep - fried mashed taro with mince shrimps & vegetables…etc.

There are also other additional options for rice or noodle, choose from Fried rice with Chinese sausage or Crispy egg noodles topped with chicken in brown sauce, and dessert choose from Cantaloupe and sago or Sesame dumpling in ginger syrup only 650 baht++/person.

Special!! Receive Shark's fin soup with albumen FREE. "Come in a group of 4, the 5th person pay only 99 baht++". For the month of February 2017.

Open daily at 11.30 – 14.00 hrs. and 18.00 – 22.30 hrs. For more information, kindly call 0-2276-4567 ext. 8429-30