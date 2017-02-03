VALENTINES DAY AT RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

VALENTINES DAY AT RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTELGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 17:33
Looking for an intimate rendezvous with exquisite dinner and wine to celebrate the most romantic day of the year? Our Executive Chef Jose has created four-course delightful menu that will surely melt the hearts of your lovebirds and will make your taste buds tingle. Enjoy a night of pure indulgence only at La Tavola on Valentine's day! Italian Set dinner at 3,888++ per couple including sparkling wine.
Renaissance's romantic Chinese restaurant invites couples to a night of luxurious dining, the set dinner choreographed by Chef Leung Shing Hoi, showcases an exclusive five-course dinner at THB 3,000++ per couple.
This Valentine's Day win your lover's heart with an unforgettable night of romance and gourmet dining at Flavors restaurants. Dine together from an indulgent feast of food and drink known as potent aphrodisiacs at Flavors, an award-winning International Buffet restaurant. Internal Buffet Dinner at THB 2,400++per person
Latest Press Release
Looking for an intimate rendezvous with exquisite dinner and wine to celebrate the most romantic day of the year? Our Executive Chef Jose has created four-course delightful menu that will surely melt the hearts of your lovebirds and will make your taste...
Yok Chinese Restaurant of The Emerald Hotel proudly presents the homemade recipe of "All You Can Eat Dim Sum Menu – lunch time only" with the best ingredients, made fresh everyday such as Steamed stuffed wonton sheet with shrimps, Steamed shrimps...
Celebrate the month of love with the Korean Cuisine Festival from Thursday 16th- Monday 20th February 2017 as Cuisine Unplugged at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you to taste the truly authentic fare of Korean maestro Chef Jang Bo- Ik from the Hotel...
This Valentine's Day on Tuesday February 14 love will flow around with fabulous and romantic dining experiences at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. • Rossini's – "His and Her" Menu of Modern Italian Cuisine Rossini's enchanting Tuscan...
SMART LAB, Faculty of Engineering, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) achieved numerous international innovation awards. It is revealed that the growth of health and medical research dramatically increased nearly 100% and be lining...