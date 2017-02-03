VALENTINES DAY AT RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

Celebrate your special occasion with experiences that create lasting memories
Be my Valentine @ La Tavola

Looking for an intimate rendezvous with exquisite dinner and wine to celebrate the most romantic day of the year? Our Executive Chef Jose has created four-course delightful menu that will surely melt the hearts of your lovebirds and will make your taste buds tingle. Enjoy a night of pure indulgence only at La Tavola on Valentine's day! Italian Set dinner at 3,888++ per couple including sparkling wine.

Love is a journey @ FEI YA

Renaissance's romantic Chinese restaurant invites couples to a night of luxurious dining, the set dinner choreographed by Chef Leung Shing Hoi, showcases an exclusive five-course dinner at THB 3,000++ per couple.

EMBRACE LOVE ON VALENTINE'S DAY

This Valentine's Day win your lover's heart with an unforgettable night of romance and gourmet dining at Flavors restaurants. Dine together from an indulgent feast of food and drink known as potent aphrodisiacs at Flavors, an award-winning International Buffet restaurant. Internal Buffet Dinner at THB 2,400++per person

Special Valentine's High Tea set for the month of love
Treat your valentine to an extra special surprise with a romantic Valentine's high tea set THB 850++ per couple at R Bar, available throughout the month of February.

