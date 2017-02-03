2 Michelin-Starred Italian Chef at Wine Pub Pullman Bangkok King Power

2 Michelin-Starred Italian Chef at Wine Pub Pullman Bangkok King PowerGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 13:23
Chef Marcattilii is famous for his great respect of traditional cuisine and domestic ingredients. He loves simplicity and the environment of 'home made' which well reflected in his San Domenico in Bologna, Italy, the 2 starred Michelin award restaurant.
In June of 1988, San Domenico in New York opened it door and Marcattilii orchestrated the kitchen as executive chef. Only a month later, the restaurant got 3 stars from New York Time's Brian Miller: an award that the critic had never been given to any Italian restaurant before. The Esquire Magazine also enlisted the chef's place to the "Best of The Year in USA" hall of fame.
4-Course Set Menu, THB 3,999 net per person (including welcome drink)5-Course Set Menu, THB 5,199 net per person (including welcome drink and 'San Domenico Egg In Raviolo' )Seat is very limited, for reservation, please call 02 680 9999
