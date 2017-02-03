From Farm to Table at Attico

Bangkok--3 Feb--Midas Communications International

On February 7 and 8, 2017 Attico in association with Hua Hin Vineyards presents "4 Hands by Attico", an artisanal dinner featuring Michelin-starred Chef James Noble as a special guest.

"4 Hands by Attico" is Attico Italian restaurant's much-anticipated recurring dinner event where the hotel's own executive chef, Thomas Smith, works together with another highly regarded culinary expert to prepare delicious masterpieces. For this eagerly awaited edition of "4 Hands", Chef Smith has partnered with Michelin-starred Chef James Noble. His own "boutique farm" venture Pak Nam Pran in Pranburi Prachuchapkirikhan province is acknowledged as Thailand's sustainable, low carbon-footprint, farm-to-table pioneer and his gastronomic creations cast the spotlight on fresh, sometimes unconventional ingredients including forgotten classic herbs, grown on demand that he is reintroducing into the Thai culinary scene.

To make this edition of the "4 Hands" a special one, the chefs have collaborated to create a six-course menu that highlights the outstanding produce of Pak Nam Pran, including organic specialties as well as vegetables rarely available in Thailand. Among many menu highlights, guests will be able to try seared foie gras served with cucumber mist and foraged wildflower salad, line-caught river fish tagine with preserved lemons and toasted North African spices, and a beetroot and wild cherry brownie made with chocolate produced in the Laos border region.

The menu will be paired with aromatic wines from the Hua Hin region to add a local touch. With this beautiful combination of fresh organic produce, rich spices and fine wines, the "4 Hands" menu will showcase some of Italy's best recipes and let food lovers experience a multitude of new and surprising flavors.

"We are excited to be bringing our guests another edition of "4 Hands", this time in partnership with Chef James Noble. His work with locally and sustainably sourced food is fantastic and goes well with Attico's focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients and creative recipes. We look forward to sharing this special menu with our guests and are sure they will enjoy this fine-dining experience," says Venues Executive Chef Thomas Smith.

The special "4 Hands by Attico" menu is available on February 7 and 8, 2017 and is priced at THB 2,200 ++ per person. Guests are invited to book their tables in advance.