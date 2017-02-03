New Zealand Lamb Shank at Wine Pub Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--3 Feb--Pullman Bangkok King Power

Every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. We would like to invite you to really give yourself a treat and try our soft, tender imported New Zealand lamb shank. New Zealand lamb is known to be the highest quality on the market as the farming methods provide a taste that is both sweet and juicy and quite unlike any other. New Zealand lamb is perfect for preparing in a number of different ways such as baking, roasting and frying and tastes even better when complemented by a glass of refreshing select wine. This month Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power is delighted to present 48 wines by the glass and more than 130 references of wine by the bottle to add that touch of decadence to French Executive Chef Dominique Ferchaud's 5 irresistible lamb shank dishes.

Lamb shank with mashed potatoes and vegetablesBraised lamb shank tagine with plumsMilanese-style lamb shankBurgundy-style lamb shank in red wine sauceLamb shank with truffle sauce

Starting from THB 800 net per dish

10% discount for King Power and Accor Plus members