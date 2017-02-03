Cheers to the two of you package at eforea spa, Hilton Pattaya

Bangkok--3 Feb--Hilton Pattaya

Eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces romantic package to celebrate the month of love.

'Cheer to the two of you' package allows guest to celebrate the month of love with their loved ones by creating their own spa packages for two or more treatments and receive a complimentary voucher of Afternoon Tea set per couple at Drift Lobby Lounge & Bar.

Available throughout February 2017 only at eforea spa on level 17 of Hilton Pattaya from 10am - 10pm.

For more information or reservation, please call +66(0)38 253 000 or pattaya.eforeaspa@hilton.com