Valentines Day Delights At Kantary Hills Hotel, Chiang Mai

Bangkok--3 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

On 14th February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. come and join us at the Nimman Bar & Grill for a romantic Valentine's Day candlelight dinner with the one you love. Our fantastic chefs will lovingly prepare an all-you-can-eat buffet that you and your sweetheart can enjoy for only 690++ Baht per person (price includes a glass of sparkling wine).

More details are available from Kantary Hills Hotel, Chiang Mai at tel: 0-5322-2111,

or visit our website at: www.kantarycollection.com.