Baked Oyster Tapas at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--3 Feb--Pullman Bangkok King Power

Available every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you, your friends and family to dine on delectable baked oysters imported from France and sourced locally by Executive Chef Dominique Ferchaud and his team. The selected oysters are of premium quality and exquisite taste including Fine De Claire and Cancale with their subtle flavor and hint of iodized salt and nuts and crunchy, almond aroma Tsarskaya. Oysters make the ideal ingredient for tapas and Wine Pub's monthly tapas promotion also features a wide range of tantalizing tidbits ranging from seafood to baked cheese plus some tempting tapas sets.

Baked Oleron Fine de Claire Oyster No.2 with leek and hollandaise sauceBaked Thai Oyster with Choron sauceBaked Oleron Fine de Claire Oyster No.2 with pea mousseline and lemon espuma Baked Cancale Oyster No.2 with celeriac and parsley pureeBaked Tsarskaya Oyster with baby spinach and oyster sauce

Starting from THB 100 net per dish

10% discount for King Power and Accor Plus members