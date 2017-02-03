Baked Oyster Tapas at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Baked Oyster Tapas at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King PowerGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 13:13
Available every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you, your friends and family to dine on delectable baked oysters imported from France and sourced locally by Executive Chef Dominique Ferchaud and his team. The selected oysters are of premium quality and exquisite taste including Fine De Claire and Cancale with their subtle flavor and hint of iodized salt and nuts and crunchy, almond aroma Tsarskaya. Oysters make the ideal ingredient for tapas and Wine Pub's monthly tapas promotion also features a wide range of tantalizing tidbits ranging from seafood to baked cheese plus some tempting tapas sets.
Baked Oleron Fine de Claire Oyster No.2 with leek and hollandaise sauceBaked Thai Oyster with Choron sauceBaked Oleron Fine de Claire Oyster No.2 with pea mousseline and lemon espuma Baked Cancale Oyster No.2 with celeriac and parsley pureeBaked Tsarskaya Oyster with baby spinach and oyster sauce
Latest Press Release
Available every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you, your friends and family to dine on delectable baked oysters imported from France and sourced locally by Executive Chef...
สถาบันมาตรฐานอังกฤษ : BSI Thailand ขอแสดงความยินดีกับ (ETDA) Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) ในวาระแห่งความสำเร็จการผ่านการตรวจรับรอง ISO 9001:2015 นับเป็นเรื่องน่ายินดีอย่างยิ่งที่ ETDA) Electronic Transactions...
Destinations, hotels and tourism businesses should seize the opportunities of digital democracy created by the semantic search revolution that has only just begun, says Bronwyn White, co-founder of MyTravelResearch.com, which is launching a free webinar...
Every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. We would like to invite you to really give yourself a treat and try our soft, tender imported New Zealand lamb shank. New Zealand lamb is known to be the highest quality on the market as...
'Cheer to the two of you' package allows guest to celebrate the month of love with their loved ones by creating their own spa packages for two or more treatments and receive a complimentary voucher of Afternoon Tea set per couple at Drift Lobby Lounge...