SAVOR HOKKAIDO OYSTERS

Bangkok--6 Feb--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

SAVOR HOKKAIDO OYSTERSAT KISS0 JAPANESE RESTAURANT

Kisso's passionate mission to capture the culinary essence of the Japanese seasons continues in February and March with lunch and dinner menus dedicated to delectable delicacy in their winter prime – Hokkaido Oysters.

Young oysters thrive in Hokkaido's most famous oyster grounds of Lake Saroma and Akkeshi. Fresh water with a wealth of minerals brought from the nearby mountains by rivers as well as seawater filled with plankton that travel in and out of lakes combine perfectly to create a perfect environment for delicious oysters to thrive.

Inspired by their special qualities as much as their coveted status, Kisso's creative chefs capture their essence and bring out their most outstanding qualities in a variety of recipes.

HOKKAIDO OYSTER MENUS

• Fresh Hokkaido Oyster

• Hokkaido Oyster Tempura Rolled with Oba Leaf and Nori Seaweed

• Crumbled Deep-Fried Hokkaido Oyster & Japanese Style Tartar Sauce

Kisso is open for lunch daily from 12:00 to 14:30 hrs. and dinner 18:00 to 22:30 hrs. on the 8th floor of The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. For more information, please call 02 207 8000 or email kisso.bangkok@westin.com. Visit us on www.kissobangkok.com and find us on www.facebook.com/kissobangkok