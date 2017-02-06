SAVOR HOKKAIDO OYSTERS

SAVOR HOKKAIDO OYSTERSGeneral Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 15:28
Kisso's passionate mission to capture the culinary essence of the Japanese seasons continues in February and March with lunch and dinner menus dedicated to delectable delicacy in their winter prime – Hokkaido Oysters.
Young oysters thrive in Hokkaido's most famous oyster grounds of Lake Saroma and Akkeshi. Fresh water with a wealth of minerals brought from the nearby mountains by rivers as well as seawater filled with plankton that travel in and out of lakes combine perfectly to create a perfect environment for delicious oysters to thrive.
Kisso is open for lunch daily from 12:00 to 14:30 hrs. and dinner 18:00 to 22:30 hrs. on the 8th floor of The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. For more information, please call 02 207 8000 or email kisso.bangkok@westin.com. Visit us on www.kissobangkok.com and find us on www.facebook.com/kissobangkok
