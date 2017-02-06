SAVOR KYUSHU TUNAS

SAVOR KYUSHU TUNASGeneral Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 15:34
Kisso's passionate mission to capture the culinary essence of the Japanese seasons continues in February and March with lunch and dinner menus dedicated to delectable delicacy in winter prime – Kyushu Tuna.
Kyushu Tuna, also known as Northern Blue Fin, Tunny and Hom-Maguro, is the most prized and delicious of all tunas. The most popular fish for sushi and sashimi lovers in Japan, its outstanding culinary feature is its delectable fattiness. Most importantly, it is wild caught and never frozen.
Inspired by their special qualities as much as their coveted status, Kisso's creative chefs capture their essence and bring out their deeply delicious qualities in a variety of recipes, each priced as reasonably as possible.
Kisso is open for lunch daily from 12:00 to 14:30 hrs. and dinner 18:00 to 22:30 hrs. on the 8th floor of The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. For more information, please call 02 207 8000 or email kisso.bangkok@westin.com. Visit us on www.kissobangkok.com and find us on www.facebook.com/kissobangkok
