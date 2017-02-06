Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort Introduces New Chef, Martin Kindleysides

Bangkok--6 Feb--Minor Hotels

Start the new year with a new inspiration at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort, enjoy the eclectic creativity of our brand-new Executive Chef - Chef Martin Kindleysides. Before settling down in Samui, Chef Kindleysides has gathered a 20-year culinary experience from over Asia and Oceania regions, from Mumbai, India to Seoul, South Korea, across multiple top international hotels, and still keeping up. His speciality is Modern Australian cuisine and Asian Fusion which would surely bring a new level of gastronome's excitement to Samui, a non-cliche paradise on Earth. Chef Kindleysides will be overseeing all the culinary operations of the resort including our award-winning Full Moon restaurant, Hide Tide, Ocean's Edge, Eclipse Bar, Dining by Design as well as in-room dining.

Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort features contemporary modern & traditional Thai, mixed with Koh Samuian style chargrilled cuisine and international classics. Open kitchens, tableside preparation and Siam fare as well as beach barbecue buffets. It is a total immersion in the local flavours of each destination along with some of the world's best culinary traditions. In addition, as you sample the tastes of Anantara you can share and keep in touch with family and friends using complimentary Wi-Fi within our dining venues.

For more information please visit http://samui.anantara.co.th or contact (+66) 0 77 428 300