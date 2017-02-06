Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort Introduces New Chef, Martin Kindleysides

Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort Introduces New Chef, Martin KindleysidesGeneral Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 17:03
Start the new year with a new inspiration at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort, enjoy the eclectic creativity of our brand-new Executive Chef - Chef Martin Kindleysides. Before settling down in Samui, Chef Kindleysides has gathered a 20-year culinary experience from over Asia and Oceania regions, from Mumbai, India to Seoul, South Korea, across multiple top international hotels, and still keeping up. His speciality is Modern Australian cuisine and Asian Fusion which would surely bring a new level of gastronome's excitement to Samui, a non-cliche paradise on Earth. Chef Kindleysides will be overseeing all the culinary operations of the resort including our award-winning Full Moon restaurant, Hide Tide, Ocean's Edge, Eclipse Bar, Dining by Design as well as in-room dining.
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort features contemporary modern & traditional Thai, mixed with Koh Samuian style chargrilled cuisine and international classics. Open kitchens, tableside preparation and Siam fare as well as beach barbecue buffets. It is a total immersion in the local flavours of each destination along with some of the world's best culinary traditions. In addition, as you sample the tastes of Anantara you can share and keep in touch with family and friends using complimentary Wi-Fi within our dining venues.
Latest Press Release
Presidential Counselor of Laureate Ernesto Zedillo visits Stamford International University Former Mexican President gives talks and takes part in discussion Ernesto Zedillo, the former President of Mexico, visited Stamford International University in...
Furniture is more than a functional object. For home or office, furniture not only serves as a utilitarian or a decorative item, but also a reflection of people's tastes and lifestyles. The Thailand International Furniture Fair, widely known as TIFF, is...
Start the new year with a new inspiration at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort, enjoy the eclectic creativity of our brand-new Executive Chef - Chef Martin Kindleysides. Before settling down in Samui, Chef Kindleysides has gathered a 20-year culinary...
Dubai Municipality on Sunday launched the eighth "Car Free Day" with the participation of government, semi-government and private organizations and a number of dignitaries, including heads of government departments and various sectors such as education,...
Hilton Pattaya's General Manager, Mr.Rudolf Troestler, together with management team and team members introduces Hilton Pattaya first Hydroponics Farm to build a more integrated sustainability culture, encouraging environmentally-smart choices both...