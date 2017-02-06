Photo Release: Disadvantaged Kids Watch J.League Tournament in Thailand with JICA#s Help

Bangkok--6 Feb--Japan International Cooperation Agency H.E. Mr. Shiro Sadoshima, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand (center), and Mr. Hiroo Tanaka, Chief Representative of JICA Thailand Office (second from right), with a group of students from Nakhon Pathom School for the Deaf watching the J. League Asia Challenge 2017 Thailand Interleague Cup at Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, on 24 January 2017. The outing for deaf children was arranged by J. League and JICA to commemorate the 130th Anniversary of Japan-Thailand Diplomatic Relations, and to promote the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

