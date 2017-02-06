Valentine#s Romantic Dinner : Fifty Shades of Continent Darker

Bangkok--6 Feb--The Continent Hotel

The Continent Hotel has a bevy of outstanding romantic packages to take advantage of this February 14. It all starts off in Medinii, the award-winning sky dining concept Italian restaurant on the 35th floor. Here, with the Shades of Italian package, offering a taste of exclusive Italian dining, you can enjoy a romantic 5 course dinner with a beautiful city view that includes a bottle of bubbly for 4999 baht net per couple. Sitting above the entire city and enjoying an intimate meal with your loved one will be a romantic night to treasure for ages.

If you decide you want to stay the night, The Continent will even throw in a romantic room setup with the dinner package for just 6969 baht per couple. Rooms at The Continent are designed for the boutique lifestyle traveller, are themed around travel, and the higher floor options have superb views of the Bangkok skyline. For this special night, the rooms will be set up to embrace the romantic in all of us.

If you prefer to be outdoors romantic dinner, the same deal is being offered at the H2O Pool Bar up on the 37th floor, with Shades by the Pool, a package which includes a romantic candlelight dinner, with the same perks for dining and staying as with the Medinii package. The hotel is also offering this deal even further up, in the Axis & Spin Sky Lounge and Bar, a boutique lifestyle bar that gives tremendous panoramic vistas of the city lights from up on the 38th floor. Here, the promotion is Shades in the Sky, where a Passion and Twilight dinner is the theme of the night, again, with all the perks offered in the other promotions for dining and overnighting.

The dinner menu for this special evening features tartar of Scottish salmon, pan seared foie gras with raspberry, followed by cream of tomato and strawberry soup with crab meat. Maine lobster with lemon butter truffle cream sauce is the main entree, alongside of slow cooked Wagyu short ribs with chanterelle mushrooms, followed by a chocolate and strawberry tart with strawberry ice cream for dessert.

For something even more extravagant, head to the top of The Continent, to the new acclaimed Bangkok Heightz, a gourmet authentic Thai restaurant that has literally elevated cuisine to new heights. On the 39th floor, Bangkok Heightz offers the best city views around in an intimate atmos-phere. For Valentine's Day, you can enjoy our promotion Exclusive Darker, which features an exclusive dinner and party extravaganza with the same 5 course dinner package as above, except that here, the drinks are unlimited, from cocktails to wine, beer, soft drinks, and more. This package goes for 9999 baht net per couple, although it doesn't come with an overnight deal.

Make your reservations now for one romantic special evening.

More information

website: http://www.thecontinentdining.com/valentine-romantic-dinner.php

Call: 02 686 7000 / 097 235 8803

Email: rsvns@thecontinenthotel.com