Photo Release: WHA Donation Brings Cheer to Ban Rawoeng School

Photo Release: WHA Donation Brings Cheer to Ban Rawoeng SchoolGeneral Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 12:21
Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL, handed over a THB 75,000 cheque to Ban Rawoeng School, located in the Khao Khan Song Subdistrict of Chonburi. The donation will be used to build an awning in front of the school building. Hemaraj's CSR program aims to support education for the youth in order to improve their quality of life and help them become productive members of society in the future.
