VALENTINES DAY A TRUE LOVE MATCH AT INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

Bangkok--6 Feb--INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

Romance and fine dining are in the air this February as InterContinental Bangkok has prepared a series of hotel-wide celebrations this Valentine's Day.

One of the city's most romantic destinations, InterContinental Bangkok invites you to enjoy a memorable Valentine's Day while sharing the moment with your true love one. Indulge in the romance of 2017 Valentine's Day with memorable meals at one of our distinctive dining venues. From an unforgettable date with Fireplace Grill and Bar's seven-course Valentine's Set Dinner, to a Strawberry and Chocolate-themed buffet at Espresso as well as special Valentine's Afternoon Tea at Balcony Lounge, InterContinental Bangkok has something in the air for every couple this February.

FIREPLACE GRILL AND BAR Make February 14th an unforgettable date – in every sense – with Fireplace Grill and Bar's seven-course Valentine's Set Dinner exclusively created by Chef Sebastian Reischer. The menu includes a special dessert temptation sure to set hearts racing. Prices start at Baht 11,600++ per couple.

ESPRESSO Express your feelings with a romantic buffet. Strawberry and Chocolate Valentine's Buffet Dinner at Espresso features a full buffet spread along with a large selection of seafood and carvery. Priced at Baht 3,150++ per person.

THEO MIO Italians are known as romantics and their food inspires the same kind of passion. That's why Theo Mio's five-course Valentine's Dinner set menu is the perfect choice this February 14th. The meal concludes on a memorable sweet note with a specially created dessert. Prices start at Baht 3,950++ per couple.

OASIS POOL Let your love soar to our rooftop pool, where for Valentine's Day the 37th-floor location will be transformed into a romantic dining venue featuring scintillating views. Full-course Valentine's Poolside Dinner is priced at Baht 14,999++ per couple. Love will truly be in the air.

BALCONY LOUNGE Filled with ardor for that special someone? Treat your beloved to Valentine's Afternoon Tea at Balcony Lounge, where the menu will be in pink and so will guests, as they enjoy strawberries, raspberries, chocolates and more. Savor irresistible sweet treats for only Baht 850++ for two.

Surprise your loved one with a truly memorable dining experience that will melt their heart at InterContinental Bangkok.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 6430 or visit: www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.