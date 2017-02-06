LOVE LANDING ON THE ROOF TOP

General Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 16:12
Bangkok--6 Feb--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
LOVE LANDING ON THE ROOF TOPAT ALTITUDE

Make sure this Valentine's Night – Tuesday, February 14, 2017 – lives up to your anticipation by staging your liaison romantically at Altitude, The Westin Grande Sukhumvit's rooftop private event venue.

Pursue your separate and shared culinary passions and explore chef's romantically inspired Valentine's Night Gala Dinner Buffet while being sweetly serenaded by live music.
Highlights of the multi-dish, fond memory-inducing indulgence include:
• Slow Roasted Australian Prime Rib with Truffle Jus and Rock Lobster.
• Parma Ham wrapped King Prawns, Lemon and Pink Risotto
• Honey Roasted Duck Breast, Orange Risoni Pasta, Pomegranate Sauce
• Foie Gras Terrine, Strawberry and Olive Relish
• Scallop with Truffle and Pink Salt, Passion Fruit Vinaigrette and
• Seafood on Ice
• Imported Cheeses, Pink Chocolate Fountain with Strawberry, Fruit and Marshmallow Skewers, Engaging Heart-Shaped Cookies, Lollipops, Mövenpick Ice Cream and more
Valentine's Night Gala Dinner Buffet served from 18:00 to 22:30 hrs.
• Outdoor tables with a view are THB 5,980 net per couple inclusive of
a glass of Champagne per person and a red heart-shaped Valentine cake.
• Indoor tables are available at THB 4,980 net per couple inclusive of a glass of Champagne per person and Valentine's chocolate pralines.

Explore all these and more sensory delights as two musical acts add another layer of emotion. A duo will entertain with your pop favorites from 18:30 to 20:00 hrs. and a virtuoso harpist will play romantic melodies from 20:00 to 21:30 hrs.

For more information, please call 02 207 8000 or e-mail fb.bangkok@westin.com. Visit us on www.westingrandesukhumvit.com and find us on www.facebook.com/westinbangkok or follow us on Instagram @westinbangkok.

Latest Press Release

Valentine#s Romantic Dinner : Fifty Shades of Continent Darker

The Continent Hotel has a bevy of outstanding romantic packages to take advantage of this February 14. It all starts off in Medinii, the award-winning sky dining concept Italian restaurant on the 35th floor. Here, with the Shades of Italian package,...

FANCY A TREAT be wild be loved on VALENTINES DAY AT hotel muse bangkok

This Valentine's Day on 14th February, be wild and be loved at Hotel Muse Bangkok. Our award-winning venues Medici Kitchen & Bar, Babette's The Steakhouse, and The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar will offer special menus created to make your Valentine's Day...

LOVE LANDING ON THE ROOF TOP

Make sure this Valentine's Night – Tuesday, February 14, 2017 – lives up to your anticipation by staging your liaison romantically at Altitude, The Westin Grande Sukhumvit's rooftop private event venue. Pursue your separate and shared...

ภาพข่าว: คณะพาณิชยศาสตร์และการบัญชี มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์จัดงาน SwissInnovation Challenge Thailand 2017

คณะพาณิชยศาสตร์และการบัญชี มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ และ University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland School of Business จัดงาน "SwissInnovation Challenge Thailand 2017" กับโอกาสก้าวสู่ Smart Start-up ชิงเงินร่วมล้าน ดูงานที่...

SAVOR KYUSHU TUNAS

Kisso's passionate mission to capture the culinary essence of the Japanese seasons continues in February and March with lunch and dinner menus dedicated to delectable delicacy in winter prime – Kyushu Tuna. Kyushu Tuna, also known as Northern Blue...

Related Topics

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit Westin Grande Sukhumvit The Westin Grande Grande Sukhumvit Westin Grande Valentine?s The Westin Sukhumvit VALENTINE February