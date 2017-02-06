LOVE LANDING ON THE ROOF TOP

Bangkok--6 Feb--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

LOVE LANDING ON THE ROOF TOPAT ALTITUDE

Make sure this Valentine's Night – Tuesday, February 14, 2017 – lives up to your anticipation by staging your liaison romantically at Altitude, The Westin Grande Sukhumvit's rooftop private event venue.

Pursue your separate and shared culinary passions and explore chef's romantically inspired Valentine's Night Gala Dinner Buffet while being sweetly serenaded by live music.

Highlights of the multi-dish, fond memory-inducing indulgence include:

• Slow Roasted Australian Prime Rib with Truffle Jus and Rock Lobster.

• Parma Ham wrapped King Prawns, Lemon and Pink Risotto

• Honey Roasted Duck Breast, Orange Risoni Pasta, Pomegranate Sauce

• Foie Gras Terrine, Strawberry and Olive Relish

• Scallop with Truffle and Pink Salt, Passion Fruit Vinaigrette and

• Seafood on Ice

• Imported Cheeses, Pink Chocolate Fountain with Strawberry, Fruit and Marshmallow Skewers, Engaging Heart-Shaped Cookies, Lollipops, Mövenpick Ice Cream and more

Valentine's Night Gala Dinner Buffet served from 18:00 to 22:30 hrs.

• Outdoor tables with a view are THB 5,980 net per couple inclusive of

a glass of Champagne per person and a red heart-shaped Valentine cake.

• Indoor tables are available at THB 4,980 net per couple inclusive of a glass of Champagne per person and Valentine's chocolate pralines.

Explore all these and more sensory delights as two musical acts add another layer of emotion. A duo will entertain with your pop favorites from 18:30 to 20:00 hrs. and a virtuoso harpist will play romantic melodies from 20:00 to 21:30 hrs.

For more information, please call 02 207 8000 or e-mail fb.bangkok@westin.com. Visit us on www.westingrandesukhumvit.com and find us on www.facebook.com/westinbangkok or follow us on Instagram @westinbangkok.