FANCY A TREAT be wild be loved on VALENTINES DAY AT hotel muse bangkok

FANCY A TREAT be wild be loved on VALENTINES DAY AT hotel muse bangkokGeneral Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 16:27
This Valentine's Day on 14th February, be wild and be loved at Hotel Muse Bangkok. Our award-winning venues Medici Kitchen & Bar, Babette's The Steakhouse, and The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar will offer special menus created to make your Valentine's Day unforgettable.
Valentine's Day at Medici Kitchen & Bar, will include a 4-course set dinner at our award-winning Italian restaurant. Your romantic dinner for two will begin with a decadent appetizer of salmon and caviar, followed by asparagus, saffron and chili flake soup, and a choice of lobster risotto with burrata cheese and marjoram pesto or Angus beef tenderloin with black truffle, morel mushrooms and puff pastry. The memorable meal ends with a heavenly cherry millefeuille with chocolate praline and a passion fruit sauce. The fabulous 4-course set dinner at Medici Kitchen & Bar is THB 4,200++ per couple including two glasses of Zonin sparkling wine.
At Babette's The Steakhouse, you can enjoy a delicious 4-course set dinner. The gourmet meal will start with foie gras ballotine coated in feuilletine with red porto jelly, green apple and fresh chervil, followed by roasted sea bass fillet with bok choy and salicornia, purple potato chips and coconut foam. Diners will also be served Australian grilled beef tenderloin tournedos with parsnips puree and glazed mini vegetables, and a divine dessert of white mousse with strawberries and pistachio ice cream.
At our glamourous The Speakeasy rooftop bar, couples can savour a 'Keep it Secret Set', our chef's special Tapas Platter with one bottle of Prosecco at THB 1499++ per couple. The sharing plate includes an array of delicious delights such as smoked salmon, calamari, mixed bruschetta, assorted cold cuts and cheeses, pickles and stuffed chilies.
