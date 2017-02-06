Hilton Pattaya Introduces Rooftop Hydroponics Farm

Hilton Pattaya Introduces Rooftop Hydroponics FarmGeneral Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 16:48
Hilton Pattaya's General Manager, Mr.Rudolf Troestler, together with management team and team members introduces Hilton Pattaya first Hydroponics Farm to build a more integrated sustainability culture, encouraging environmentally-smart choices both inside and outside of work.
One of the highest hydroponics farms in Pattaya was inspired by 'Travel with Purpose', the projects which addressed hundreds of societal needs around the world, focused on engaging Team Members and delivering on Hilton Worldwide's commitment by creating opportunities, strengthening communities, celebrating cultures and living sustainably.
"The floating hydroponics garden is now happening at the rooftop of Engineer Department. The produce from the hydroponics farm are used in many areas of the hotel, for example; Mint are used as a garnish for cocktail at bars, green oak, lettuce mix and basil are the main ingredients for many menus in team member's cafeteria. Furthermore, we're working with Chef's on using our fresh vegetables for the client's special 'Meet with Purpose' menu." said Chatree Ngamsuwan, Hilton Pattaya Chief Engineer
Latest Press Release
Presidential Counselor of Laureate Ernesto Zedillo visits Stamford International University Former Mexican President gives talks and takes part in discussion Ernesto Zedillo, the former President of Mexico, visited Stamford International University in...
Furniture is more than a functional object. For home or office, furniture not only serves as a utilitarian or a decorative item, but also a reflection of people's tastes and lifestyles. The Thailand International Furniture Fair, widely known as TIFF, is...
Start the new year with a new inspiration at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort, enjoy the eclectic creativity of our brand-new Executive Chef - Chef Martin Kindleysides. Before settling down in Samui, Chef Kindleysides has gathered a 20-year culinary...
Dubai Municipality on Sunday launched the eighth "Car Free Day" with the participation of government, semi-government and private organizations and a number of dignitaries, including heads of government departments and various sectors such as education,...
Hilton Pattaya's General Manager, Mr.Rudolf Troestler, together with management team and team members introduces Hilton Pattaya first Hydroponics Farm to build a more integrated sustainability culture, encouraging environmentally-smart choices both...