Hilton Pattaya Introduces Rooftop Hydroponics Farm

Bangkok--6 Feb--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya's General Manager, Mr.Rudolf Troestler, together with management team and team members introduces Hilton Pattaya first Hydroponics Farm to build a more integrated sustainability culture, encouraging environmentally-smart choices both inside and outside of work.

One of the highest hydroponics farms in Pattaya was inspired by 'Travel with Purpose', the projects which addressed hundreds of societal needs around the world, focused on engaging Team Members and delivering on Hilton Worldwide's commitment by creating opportunities, strengthening communities, celebrating cultures and living sustainably.

"The floating hydroponics garden is now happening at the rooftop of Engineer Department. The produce from the hydroponics farm are used in many areas of the hotel, for example; Mint are used as a garnish for cocktail at bars, green oak, lettuce mix and basil are the main ingredients for many menus in team member's cafeteria. Furthermore, we're working with Chef's on using our fresh vegetables for the client's special 'Meet with Purpose' menu." said Chatree Ngamsuwan, Hilton Pattaya Chief Engineer

Stay tuned for other good activities, follow us on facebook.com/PattayaHilton or become a friend on Line application, just search an ID @hiltonpattaya.