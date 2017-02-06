Bangkok--6 Feb--Stamford International University

Presidential Counselor of Laureate Ernesto Zedillo visits Stamford International University Former Mexican President gives talks and takes part in discussion

Ernesto Zedillo, the former President of Mexico, visited Stamford International University in Thailand, urging industry and education sectors to work together to enhance employability.

Mr Zedillo, who is also Presidential Counselor of Laureate International Universities, of which Stamford is part, gave a special address on the "Importance of Industry - Education Sector Synergy for Graduate Employability" to a select group of VIPs and stakeholders including the Advisory Board and numerous leading Industry Partners.Separately, Mr. Zedillo also provides a special address on "Globalization and the Role of Youth in Shaping Tomorrow's Economy" for Stamford International University students.

"Despite some of the recent sentiments opposing globalization, when I look at the potential of today's youth, I feel optimistic and inspired that globalization will indeed survive as a phenomenon and bring about positive change in the world of tomorrow. As power changes hands from the older"

Stamford is committed to delivering international exposure to its students, in order to ensure that graduates are fully prepared to join the global workforce. President Zedillo's visit epitomizes that commitment and his insights exemplify the international outlook Stamford strives to imbue in its graduates.

President Zedillo is a Member of the G30, an Honorary Director of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a Distinguished Practitioner of the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford and in 2011 he was elected an international member of the American Philosophical Society. President Zedillo is also a member of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders using their collective experience and influence for peace, justice and human rights worldwide. In 2015 Zedillo was among the top 20 World Post/GootliebDuttweiler Institute Thought Leaders Index.

It is through guests and speakers of President Zedillo's stature, knowledge and experience that Stamford provides a truly international education to its students. The university continues to leverage its impressive connections in its commitment to provide an education that not only gives students knowledge, but exposes them to global ideas in business, economics and world affairs. In doing so, they are equipped with learning which empowers them to become leaders in their own right. President Zedillo echoed Stamford's ethos and its stress on the necessity of education. "Education is not only a vital part of personal growth and advancement, but also in the creation and enhancement of human capital for any country. Therefore, the younger generation who are privileged to live in the 21stcentury, need to keep educating themselves, keep dreaming big, and above all be optimistic."