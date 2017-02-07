Romance the night away with the Be My Valentine package at Movenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok

Romance the night away with the Be My Valentine package at Movenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 12:09
During the season of love, Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok brings a special treat to help you celebrate your very own love story. Let this be a time for you and your beloved one to sit closely together and appreciate one another over a romantic getaway.
"Be My Valentine" package includes a picnic dinner and a bottle of Prosecco, priced at THB 2,000 net per couple, as well as a special gift to make this Valentines Day a truly unforgettable one. Finally, guests may extend their Valentine's Day celebrations by enjoying a romantic film screening at the Rainforest Rooftop Bar on 14 February 2017 at 7.30pm.
Reserve your seats now to enjoy a dreamy picnic dinner on a special night to remember at Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok. For reservations or enquiries, please call +66 2 119 3100 ext. 1509 or e-mail hotel.sukhumvit15@movenpick.com
