Romance the night away with the Be My Valentine package at Movenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok

General Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 12:09
Bangkok--7 Feb--Movenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok

During the season of love, Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok brings a special treat to help you celebrate your very own love story. Let this be a time for you and your beloved one to sit closely together and appreciate one another over a romantic getaway.

"Be My Valentine" package includes a picnic dinner and a bottle of Prosecco, priced at THB 2,000 net per couple, as well as a special gift to make this Valentines Day a truly unforgettable one. Finally, guests may extend their Valentine's Day celebrations by enjoying a romantic film screening at the Rainforest Rooftop Bar on 14 February 2017 at 7.30pm.

Reserve your seats now to enjoy a dreamy picnic dinner on a special night to remember at Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok. For reservations or enquiries, please call +66 2 119 3100 ext. 1509 or e-mail hotel.sukhumvit15@movenpick.com

