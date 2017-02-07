WILD ROSE CHOCOLATE MINT ROMANCE PACKAGE AT LOTUS SPA

General Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 10:45
Bangkok--7 Feb--The Sukosol, Bangkok
The Sukosol, Bangkok
1 February to 31 March, 2017

Nothing says romance like roses and chocolate, so this February and March, Lotus Spa at The Sukosol Hotel invites spa lovers to enjoy a new treatment package that includes the wellness benefits of Wild Roses and Chocolate Mint!

Your experience begins with a beautifully scented Wild Rose Body Scrub to gently exfoliate and leave your skin soft and silky, whilst the wildflower perfume clears your mind of any troubles.

With your skin cleansed, the perfect follow-up is an aromatic oil massage, using our new Chocolate Mint Essential Oil which is guaranteed to help ease any tension, soothe muscular aches and simply refresh your soul.

As a bonus, Lotus Spa is pleased to offer a complimentary take-home gift of Wild Rose Hand Cream for each guest.
The ultimate feel-good Valentine's package for you and your loved one!
Duration: 120 minutes
Price: THB 3,400 ++ per person
THB 6,400 ++ per couple
Advanced reservations are required.

Latest Press Release

Romance the night away with the Be My Valentine package at Movenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok

During the season of love, Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok brings a special treat to help you celebrate your very own love story. Let this be a time for you and your beloved one to sit closely together and appreciate one another over a romantic...

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER AT HARD ROCK HOTEL PATTAYA

This Valentine's, enjoy a romantic Thai set dinner by our poolside at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. Dinner includes 1 glass of sparkling wine. The menu will feature Thai pomelo salad with shrimp, spicy and sour Tom Yum soup, fragrant grilled beef salad and...

NAMASTE SATURDAYS

Aromatic spices. Sizzling Indian curries. Work up an appetite to bring to our new Indian Buffet at Skyline. Delight in a variety of fresh flavours fused with traditional Indian dishes. Chef Karan's regional authentic fare is further enjoyed with stunning...

Photo Release: Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin Held the Childrens Day at Dhammikawittaya School

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently donated funds worth a total of THB 7,500 and hosted lunch to the 50 students on Children's Day. The donation aims to provide educational materials and basic necessities for the blind students at...

INTERNATIONAL BUFFET AND SEAFOOD NIGHT @ THE EMERALD COFFEE SHOP

The Emerald Coffee Shop of the Emerald Hotel would like to invite you to enjoy a mouthwatering international buffet by our chef only 600 baht++/person for lunch (11.320 – 14.30 hrs.). Especially "Seafood Night" for dinner (18.00 – 23.00 hrs.)...

Related Topics

Romance Package The Sukosol Chocolate Treatment includes February Lotus Spa package, Romance Sukosol