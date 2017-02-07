WILD ROSE CHOCOLATE MINT ROMANCE PACKAGE AT LOTUS SPA

Bangkok--7 Feb--The Sukosol, Bangkok

1 February to 31 March, 2017

Nothing says romance like roses and chocolate, so this February and March, Lotus Spa at The Sukosol Hotel invites spa lovers to enjoy a new treatment package that includes the wellness benefits of Wild Roses and Chocolate Mint!

Your experience begins with a beautifully scented Wild Rose Body Scrub to gently exfoliate and leave your skin soft and silky, whilst the wildflower perfume clears your mind of any troubles.

With your skin cleansed, the perfect follow-up is an aromatic oil massage, using our new Chocolate Mint Essential Oil which is guaranteed to help ease any tension, soothe muscular aches and simply refresh your soul.

As a bonus, Lotus Spa is pleased to offer a complimentary take-home gift of Wild Rose Hand Cream for each guest.

The ultimate feel-good Valentine's package for you and your loved one!

Duration: 120 minutes

Price: THB 3,400 ++ per person

THB 6,400 ++ per couple

Advanced reservations are required.