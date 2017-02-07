Its time to be Bride... Wedding Fair

Bangkok--7 Feb--Pullman King Power Hotel

Make this Valentine days better than ever, Let join us at Pullman King Power Hotel on Saturday 11th February 2017. You can be a part of the important day with your lover. Let find out your answer at 'Wedding Fair' from 9.00 – 19.00 hrs.

During the event you are excited with a dazzling grand opening of Eternity Ballroom which help you feel suffuse with love endlessly with exclusive entrance door for vehicle access, a unique 'Marrone' open kitchen from Italy with natural daylight flowing through the full-length windows along one wall complemented. Other Than this you will also find the ballroom 'Infinity' the most romantic that decoration with more than 1,000 crystal light and a combined seating capacity for up to 600 guests.

If you looking for the intimate party, Dejà Vu and Glen Bar can be the answer for you include Botanical Garden of the hotel which ready for all of your memories are filled and enjoyed. In the event we also provide professional wedding planners to give the suggestion about wedding ring, wedding invitation card, souvenir, wedding dress, the decoration and also recording the impressive photo which make your big day is a special day in your life that are hard to forget.

For more information, please call 02 680 9999 or www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com