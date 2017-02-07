Its time to be Bride... Wedding Fair

Its time to be Bride... Wedding FairGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 14:51
Make this Valentine days better than ever, Let join us at Pullman King Power Hotel on Saturday 11th February 2017. You can be a part of the important day with your lover. Let find out your answer at 'Wedding Fair' from 9.00 – 19.00 hrs.
During the event you are excited with a dazzling grand opening of Eternity Ballroom which help you feel suffuse with love endlessly with exclusive entrance door for vehicle access, a unique 'Marrone' open kitchen from Italy with natural daylight flowing through the full-length windows along one wall complemented. Other Than this you will also find the ballroom 'Infinity' the most romantic that decoration with more than 1,000 crystal light and a combined seating capacity for up to 600 guests.
If you looking for the intimate party, Dejà Vu and Glen Bar can be the answer for you include Botanical Garden of the hotel which ready for all of your memories are filled and enjoyed. In the event we also provide professional wedding planners to give the suggestion about wedding ring, wedding invitation card, souvenir, wedding dress, the decoration and also recording the impressive photo which make your big day is a special day in your life that are hard to forget.
Latest Press Release
Join us for a night of music, romance, wine and all things lovely and divine at our Valentine's Day Dinner. A premium grilled meat and seafood three-course menu including 2 glasses of Prosecco Baht 2,950++ per couple At COAST Beach Club &...
In celebration of the Month of Love, Let's Relax Spa in partnership with Golden Moor creates three new Spa Menu to beautify your inner and outer beauty. Looks Glam and Fabulous this Valentine's with our Love your Body and Love your Face Treatment. -...
Make this Valentine days better than ever, Let join us at Pullman King Power Hotel on Saturday 11th February 2017. You can be a part of the important day with your lover. Let find out your answer at 'Wedding Fair' from 9.00 – 19.00 hrs. During the...
All the passion, all the romance, all the spirit of Valentine's Day – encapsulated within a special Valentine's Day dining especially and lovingly prepared for you by our talented chefs. Choose from the special Valentine's Day dining offers at our...
Every Friday night at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, a luxurious buffet is prepared featuring a unique "Rock & Roasts" dinner, made with a choice of the finest beef, pork, lamb or fish, all prepared the old-fashioned way and...