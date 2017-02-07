CRAB AND MUSSELS A PERFECT MATCH AT CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARK

Bangkok--7 Feb--Crowne Plaza Bangkok

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park invites you to spice up every Friday evening with the latest "Crab and Mussels" promotion up high on the 23rd floor at Bangkok's best-loved Panorama Restaurant.

Every Friday evening, featuring on Panorama's already superb à la carte selection is the new "Crab and Mussels" delights. Enjoy the freshness of the Atlantic brown crab boasting its natural flavor and mild sweetness served with a variety of sauces and condiments alongside one full kilo of mussels in either classic French style with rich and flavorful white sauce, aromatic Spanish style with Chorizo, or palatable Thai style brimming with herbs and spices. All told, further enhancing the meal is a selection of Chef's special dipping sauces each complimenting the soft and sweet taste of Atlantic deep-sea gems and smooth texture Australia's world-famous produce.

Savor the taste of the perfect pairing as part of Panorama's popular international cuisine – available every Friday for dinner with prices starting from Baht 1,499++.