CRAB AND MUSSELS A PERFECT MATCH AT CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARK

CRAB AND MUSSELS A PERFECT MATCH AT CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARKGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 15:35
Every Friday evening, featuring on Panorama's already superb à la carte selection is the new "Crab and Mussels" delights. Enjoy the freshness of the Atlantic brown crab boasting its natural flavor and mild sweetness served with a variety of sauces and condiments alongside one full kilo of mussels in either classic French style with rich and flavorful white sauce, aromatic Spanish style with Chorizo, or palatable Thai style brimming with herbs and spices. All told, further enhancing the meal is a selection of Chef's special dipping sauces each complimenting the soft and sweet taste of Atlantic deep-sea gems and smooth texture Australia's world-famous produce.
