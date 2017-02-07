Valentines Day Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya

Bangkok--7 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

On 14th February 2017, 6.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. at California Steak, Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya. A romantic day with that special person must end with a romantic dinner just for two! Our Chefs will lovingly prepare a delicious buffet dinner for you both with delightful main courses accompanied by savoury side dishes and luscious desserts. This tempting culinary experience is offered at 690 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.

More details are available from Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya on: 035-337-177 or by visiting the website at: www.kantarycollection.com.