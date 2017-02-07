Valentines Day Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Valentines Day Classic Kameo Hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 15:24
14th February 2017, 6.30 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. at Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel Ayutthaya. Bring your amour to a special feast, prepared with love and care by our talented chefs, with delicious main courses and delectable desserts for you to enjoy together. This night is just for the two of you. This culinary delight is offered at 650 Baht net per person.
