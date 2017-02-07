Bangkok--7 Feb--Minor Hotels

NAMASTE SATURDAYS

AROMATIC SPICES TINGLE WITH INDIAN FLAVOURS

Aromatic spices. Sizzling Indian curries. Work up an appetite to bring to our new Indian Buffet at Skyline. Delight in a variety of fresh flavours fused with traditional Indian dishes.

Chef Karan's regional authentic fare is further enjoyed with stunning views of the river and Bangkok's skyline by night.

Famous for great views across the River of Kings and wide selection of international dishes, Skyline offers a new promotion for Saturday evenings. Grab a seat at this stylish restaurant for the new Indian Buffet. Chef Karan has prepared a tasty new menu full of Indian flavour. Dishes to tempt the palate include Akhroti Pumpkin Kebab and Kashmiri Lamb Rogan. Views of the city buzzing below accompany the scents and sounds of this authentic buffet. Visit the Indian street stalls, which change weekly and bring inspirational flavours from the different areas of India.

Chef Karan has carefully selected a range of dishes to immerse diners in the authentic. Hailing from Uttarakhand in Northern India, Chef Karan says

"Contemporary Indian Cuisine is all about exploring tradition whilst adding new perspectives and accentuating healthy attributes. I like to present Indian cuisine with a new modern style whilst remaining authentic."

Share in this experience with a group of friends or family for a wonderful evening. Tuck into traditional Indian food with delicious fresh ingredients such as Paneer Soffiyani Tikka and Indian Moong Hari with Mango and Tomato Salad. Enjoy the modern surrounds of Skyline restaurant with cosy enclaves to be seated. Add zing to your Saturday night dinner. Visit Skyline for the new Indian buffet. From 1 February 2017 onwards, set your tastebuds alight with this special promotion.

Book your Saturday night Indian Buffet at Skyline, please call Riversidedining +66 (0) 2431 9100 Ext. 1416 or visit avanihotels.com

From 6:00 pm – 10.30 pm

Price at THB. 1,200++ per person.