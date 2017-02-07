NAMASTE SATURDAYS

NAMASTE SATURDAYSGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 11:57
Famous for great views across the River of Kings and wide selection of international dishes, Skyline offers a new promotion for Saturday evenings. Grab a seat at this stylish restaurant for the new Indian Buffet. Chef Karan has prepared a tasty new menu full of Indian flavour. Dishes to tempt the palate include Akhroti Pumpkin Kebab and Kashmiri Lamb Rogan. Views of the city buzzing below accompany the scents and sounds of this authentic buffet. Visit the Indian street stalls, which change weekly and bring inspirational flavours from the different areas of India.
"Contemporary Indian Cuisine is all about exploring tradition whilst adding new perspectives and accentuating healthy attributes. I like to present Indian cuisine with a new modern style whilst remaining authentic."
Share in this experience with a group of friends or family for a wonderful evening. Tuck into traditional Indian food with delicious fresh ingredients such as Paneer Soffiyani Tikka and Indian Moong Hari with Mango and Tomato Salad. Enjoy the modern surrounds of Skyline restaurant with cosy enclaves to be seated. Add zing to your Saturday night dinner. Visit Skyline for the new Indian buffet. From 1 February 2017 onwards, set your tastebuds alight with this special promotion.
Latest Press Release
During the season of love, Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok brings a special treat to help you celebrate your very own love story. Let this be a time for you and your beloved one to sit closely together and appreciate one another over a romantic...
This Valentine's, enjoy a romantic Thai set dinner by our poolside at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. Dinner includes 1 glass of sparkling wine. The menu will feature Thai pomelo salad with shrimp, spicy and sour Tom Yum soup, fragrant grilled beef salad and...
Aromatic spices. Sizzling Indian curries. Work up an appetite to bring to our new Indian Buffet at Skyline. Delight in a variety of fresh flavours fused with traditional Indian dishes. Chef Karan's regional authentic fare is further enjoyed with stunning...
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently donated funds worth a total of THB 7,500 and hosted lunch to the 50 students on Children's Day. The donation aims to provide educational materials and basic necessities for the blind students at...
The Emerald Coffee Shop of the Emerald Hotel would like to invite you to enjoy a mouthwatering international buffet by our chef only 600 baht++/person for lunch (11.320 – 14.30 hrs.). Especially "Seafood Night" for dinner (18.00 – 23.00 hrs.)...