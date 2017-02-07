Bangkok--7 Feb--True Arena Hua Hin

True Arena Hua Hin urges women's boxing trend by hosting World Women's Fight defended WMC champion along with getting Muay Thai Center ready

His Excellency Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister, presided in the opening ceremony of Women's Fight Muay Thai world championship at True Arena Hua Hin. Apart from carrying on the legend of previous Kings Fighters and Thai heroines, this championship was purposely held to support and promote Women's Muay Thai fighters who have increasingly developed boxing skills, marked special recognition afford for Thailand and gained worldwide recognition. On this occasion, True Arena Hua Hin magically transformed Center Court, which is the main tennis stadium, into standard boxing stadium. This had abundantly gained attention from Thai and foreign Muay Thai fans. The highlight match of the night was Ticha Rongraenkeela Korat, 57 kg World Muaythai Council WMC Champion from Thailand defending her title against Lisa Wor Santai from England. During the fight, the female Thai fighter aka "Wai Jadjan" proceeded then scored with her left kicks and left punches. Later she speeded up in last 3 rounds she successfully defended her title after completing 5 rounds.

On behalf of Thailand as the country that initiated Muay Thai, His Excellency Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister, revealed that he is glad to be part of Thailand Women's boxing development. Not only skilled male fighters could bring fame back to Thailand but also the female fighters who have a flair for Muay Thai as much as the male ones. Thus, the female boxers have to be developed unceasingly. Besides, this Women's Fight Muay Thai world championship marked as a tournament that comes in the right direction and therefore must be promotion continuously and continually. Again True Arena Hua Hin, located on 39.73 rai of land, is definitely a World premier sport complex and state-of-the-art fitness center with several workout programs e.g. weight training, cardio, aerobic exercise, yoga, Zumba and dance including recreation activities, world-class tennis courts, FIFA regulation sized soccer pitches, a premium gymnasium building and also disposition of trainings for various sports. Additionally boxing is one of the activities that True Arena Hua Hin has a plan to launch a Muay Thai Development Center for an international level in order to respond to the establishment of a world-class Muay Thai Center that follows the pathway of a National Muay Thai Institute project. In this regard, it is prefigured that in the future True Arena Hua Hin will surely be part of Thailand Women's boxing development toward the world.

For more information, please call 032 909 633