Romance Has Found a Home at River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Bangkok--7 Feb--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

On February 14th Executive Chef Andrew Brown and his team will be wearing their hearts on their sleeves and presenting a "1 night only" Valentine's Buffet Dinner featuring some very special treats just for the occasion including a glass of red, white or sparkling wine and a red rose for the lady so you can toast your true love in style. THB 1,200 net per person. Lobby Floor.

For more information or reservations, please call River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1923 or e-mail: riverbarge.chrb@chatrium.com.