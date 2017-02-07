Photo Release: Hilton Pattaya Organizes the 3rd Calendar for the Blind

Bangkok--7 Feb--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya's Director of Operations, Ms.Eva Moral together with team members recently donated hundreds of used calendars, papers and magazines to Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind. The calendars and papers will be converted to Braille books for the blind.

The 3rd 'Calendar for Blind' campaign is a part of Hilton Pattaya's corporate responsibility to encourage team members to help each other and community. The used calendars and papers will be converted to Braille books. The blind students can use the old magazines to practice Braille character as well.