Photo Release: Hilton Pattaya Organizes the 3rd Calendar for the Blind

Photo Release: Hilton Pattaya Organizes the 3rd Calendar for the BlindGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 16:00
Hilton Pattaya's Director of Operations, Ms.Eva Moral together with team members recently donated hundreds of used calendars, papers and magazines to Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind. The calendars and papers will be converted to Braille books for the blind.
The 3rd 'Calendar for Blind' campaign is a part of Hilton Pattaya's corporate responsibility to encourage team members to help each other and community. The used calendars and papers will be converted to Braille books. The blind students can use the old magazines to practice Braille character as well.
Latest Press Release
True Arena Hua Hin urges women's boxing trend by hosting World Women's Fight defended WMC champion along with getting Muay Thai Center ready His Excellency Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister, presided in the opening ceremony of Women's Fight...
On 14th February 2017, 6.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. at California Steak, Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya. A romantic day with that special person must end with a romantic dinner just for two! Our Chefs will lovingly prepare a delicious buffet dinner for you both...
Looking for an intimate rendezvous with exquisite dinner and wine to celebrate the most romantic day of the year? Our Executive Chef Jose has created four-course delightful menu that will surely melt the hearts of your lovebirds and will make your taste...
Hilton Pattaya's Director of Operations, Ms.Eva Moral together with team members recently donated hundreds of used calendars, papers and magazines to Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind. The calendars and papers will be converted to Braille books...
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park invites you to spice up every Friday evening with the latest "Crab and Mussels" promotion up high on the 23rd floor at Bangkok's best-loved Panorama Restaurant. Every Friday evening, featuring on Panorama's already...