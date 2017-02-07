I Love Rock #n Roasts at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--7 Feb--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Every Friday night at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, a luxurious buffet is prepared featuring a unique "Rock & Roasts" dinner, made with a choice of the finest beef, pork, lamb or fish, all prepared the old-fashioned way and slowly roasted to perfection. Dishes will include roasted lamb leg, short ribs, strip loin and flank steaks with roasted red onion and red bell peppers; roasted whole sea bass with herb stuffing and grilled salmon with saffron cream sauce, paired perfectly with potatoes and pumpkin. Priced at just THB 1,890++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges), this massively meaty feast is available from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs and comes with rum cocktails.

For more information or to make reservations, call us at: 0-2100-6255 or E-mail: diningcgcw@chr.co.th