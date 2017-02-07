I Love Rock #n Roasts at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

I Love Rock #n Roasts at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 12:34
Every Friday night at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, a luxurious buffet is prepared featuring a unique "Rock & Roasts" dinner, made with a choice of the finest beef, pork, lamb or fish, all prepared the old-fashioned way and slowly roasted to perfection. Dishes will include roasted lamb leg, short ribs, strip loin and flank steaks with roasted red onion and red bell peppers; roasted whole sea bass with herb stuffing and grilled salmon with saffron cream sauce, paired perfectly with potatoes and pumpkin. Priced at just THB 1,890++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges), this massively meaty feast is available from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs and comes with rum cocktails.
