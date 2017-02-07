PANDORA Production Thailand Appoints New Managing Director

Bangkok--7 Feb--ABM

PANDORA, the world's largest jewellery brand, has announced the appointment of Mr Nils Helander as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Managing Director for Thailand–PANDORA to strengthen the company's core jewellery manufacturing business and drive the aggregate growth of Thailand's jewellery industry to become the world's largest jewellery exporter.

Nils helms PANDORA's manufacturing arm, PANDORA Production Thailand (PPT), which comprises seven production facilities in Gemopolis, Bangkok. This is where PANDORA's universe of contemporary, feminine, and meticulously hand-crafted jewellery, cherished by women the world over, is created by more than 12,000 Thai artisans. Nils is responsible for the largest fine jewellery manufacturing facility in Thailand, which uniquely combines modern production techniques with traditional craftsmanship.

Nils brings a wealth of expertise to PANDORA spanning over 20 years in leading FMCG companies in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe, where he implemented world-class supply chain practices both on regional and global scales.

"PANDORA has a vision to become the world's most-loved jewellery brand. I am enthusiastic to play a part in driving our vision to be a success with quality, full-service jewellery production from our highly professional teams and passionate workforce in Thailand," said Nils.

"This year, the jewellery industry in Thailand will shine. PANDORA Production Thailand will continuously upgrade our jewellery portfolio in keeping with our mission of celebrating women by offering them the opportunity for personal expression through our universe of high-quality and contemporary jewellery at affordable prices," he added.