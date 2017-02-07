DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents Seafood Grill buffet at Dee Lite Restaurant

DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents Seafood Grill buffet at Dee Lite RestaurantGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 17:32
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents its latest promotion for seafood and meat lovers with a 'Seafood & Grill buffet' at Dee Lite restaurant. The buffet is available every evening from 18.00 to 22.00 hrs.
Guests enjoy amazingly fresh seafood and shellfish featuring New Zealand mussels, oysters from France, sweet clams and fresh salmon. Grilled items include fresh cuts of lamb, beef and pork. This fantastic promotion is priced at THB 950 net inclusive of soft drinks.
Starting February 3, 2017 crab lovers can feast on a fabulous selection of crustaceans every Friday with Dee Lite restaurant's new 'Cut the Crab' themed buffet dinner. Highlights at this weekly buffet include Red Snow crab claws, Alaskan King crab, Blue crab and Black crab prepared in different styles such as deep fried, breaded, spicy salad, boiled and wok fried. This fantastic promotion is priced at THB 950 net inclusive of soft drinks.
Latest Press Release
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents Seafood & Grill buffet and 'Cut the crab' themed buffet dinner at Dee Lite Restaurant DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents its latest promotion for seafood and meat lovers with a 'Seafood...
PANDORA, the world's largest jewellery brand, has announced the appointment of Mr Nils Helander as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Managing Director for Thailand–PANDORA to strengthen the company's core jewellery manufacturing business...
Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok today launches 'Meat me in Scalini', a new exciting steak promotion that provides guests with a variety of options featuring Australia's finest grazing lamb and hormone-free beef. Tomahawk steak Meat lovers are invited to get...
True Arena Hua Hin urges women's boxing trend by hosting World Women's Fight defended WMC champion along with getting Muay Thai Center ready His Excellency Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister, presided in the opening ceremony of Women's Fight...
On 14th February 2017, 6.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. at California Steak, Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya. A romantic day with that special person must end with a romantic dinner just for two! Our Chefs will lovingly prepare a delicious buffet dinner for you both...