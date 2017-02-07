DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents Seafood Grill buffet at Dee Lite Restaurant

Bangkok--7 Feb--Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents Seafood & Grill buffet and 'Cut the crab' themed buffet dinner at Dee Lite Restaurant

DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents its latest promotion for seafood and meat lovers with a 'Seafood & Grill buffet' at Dee Lite restaurant. The buffet is available every evening from 18.00 to 22.00 hrs.

Guests enjoy amazingly fresh seafood and shellfish featuring New Zealand mussels, oysters from France, sweet clams and fresh salmon. Grilled items include fresh cuts of lamb, beef and pork. This fantastic promotion is priced at THB 950 net inclusive of soft drinks.

Starting February 3, 2017 crab lovers can feast on a fabulous selection of crustaceans every Friday with Dee Lite restaurant's new 'Cut the Crab' themed buffet dinner. Highlights at this weekly buffet include Red Snow crab claws, Alaskan King crab, Blue crab and Black crab prepared in different styles such as deep fried, breaded, spicy salad, boiled and wok fried. This fantastic promotion is priced at THB 950 net inclusive of soft drinks.

Dee Lite restaurant is located on level 1 of DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok and opens for dinner daily from 18.00 to 23.00. For reservations please call 02 649 6666 or email bkkss.info@hilton.com