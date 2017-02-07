Valentines Day Singles Party at Silver Waves, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Valentines Day Singles Party at Silver Waves, Chatrium Hotel Riverside BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 10:56
Don't feel left out this Valentine's Day and party the night away at our Silver Waves Singles Party. Who knows, that person smiling at you from across the room might just be that special someone… Free flow drinks, snacks and an in-demand DJ, all for just THB 1,500 net per person.
