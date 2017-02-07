Royal Princess Larn Luang Press Release

Bangkok--7 Feb--Royal Princess Larn Luang Superb Sushi At Mikado Japanese restaurant, our sushi, sashimi, maki spring rolls and desserts are always made with the freshest ingredients such as;Matsusaka beef, salmon skin and egg roe, scallop, squid, octopus, Toro (tuna blue fin), Hamachi, Unagi (Japanese eel), and etc. Come and enjoy some fantastic variety sushi sets and a la carte menu created to satisfy you at lunch and dinner from February-March 2016. Price starts at THB 165++ per item. For reservations, please contact Mikado Japanese restaurant, Royal Princess Larn Luang, Bangkok: Tel. 0-2281-3088 ext. 109

Latest Press Release

Romance the night away with the Be My Valentine package at Movenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok During the season of love, Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok brings a special treat to help you celebrate your very own love story. Let this be a time for you and your beloved one to sit closely together and appreciate one another over a romantic...

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER AT HARD ROCK HOTEL PATTAYA This Valentine's, enjoy a romantic Thai set dinner by our poolside at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. Dinner includes 1 glass of sparkling wine. The menu will feature Thai pomelo salad with shrimp, spicy and sour Tom Yum soup, fragrant grilled beef salad and...

NAMASTE SATURDAYS Aromatic spices. Sizzling Indian curries. Work up an appetite to bring to our new Indian Buffet at Skyline. Delight in a variety of fresh flavours fused with traditional Indian dishes. Chef Karan's regional authentic fare is further enjoyed with stunning...

Photo Release: Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin Held the Childrens Day at Dhammikawittaya School Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently donated funds worth a total of THB 7,500 and hosted lunch to the 50 students on Children's Day. The donation aims to provide educational materials and basic necessities for the blind students at...

INTERNATIONAL BUFFET AND SEAFOOD NIGHT @ THE EMERALD COFFEE SHOP The Emerald Coffee Shop of the Emerald Hotel would like to invite you to enjoy a mouthwatering international buffet by our chef only 600 baht++/person for lunch (11.320 – 14.30 hrs.). Especially "Seafood Night" for dinner (18.00 – 23.00 hrs.)...

Related Topics