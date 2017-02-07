A NIGHT TO REMEMBER AT HARD ROCK HOTEL PATTAYA

Bangkok--7 Feb--Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

This Valentine's, enjoy a romantic Thai set dinner by our poolside at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. Dinner includes 1 glass of sparkling wine. The menu will feature Thai pomelo salad with shrimp, spicy and sour Tom Yum soup, fragrant grilled beef salad and green chicken curry and for dessert, mango sticky rice. Price at Bt. 999 net per person, Tuesday 14th February 2017, from 18:00 – 22:00 at Pizzeria.

For reservations, call 038-428755-9 ext. 8323 or e-mail: secfb.pty@hardrockhtoels.net

For more photos and info for our next events, visit our Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HardRockHotelPattaya or https://www.facebook.com/HardRockCafePattaya