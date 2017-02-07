Eat and drink in the authentic Spanish vibe - Gipsy Night, every Wednesday

Bangkok--7 Feb--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

UNO MAS restaurant on the 54th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld presents its second installation of Spanish inspired entertainment. This time the restaurant is highlighting the musical talents of Keith de Magalhaes, a talented singer and guitarist whose interpretation of Spanish music will set the night on fire with the heat and passion of this unique regional musical tradition. While enjoying Keith's performances, UNO MAS mixologists will be busy creating Gin, Estrella Draught Beer and Sangria cocktails, available for just THB 99++, (plus government tax and service charges), from 18.30 to 21.30 hrs every night until DATE.

For more information or to make reservations, call us at: 0-2100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th; or make reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com