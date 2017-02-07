Love at First Bite at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Bangkok--7 Feb--Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Surprise your one true love with a delightfully romantic dinner just made for two featuring 3 sumptuous courses including salad, a main course selected from 4 delicious choices and dessert on Tuesday 14th February 2017.

Priced at THB 1,299 nett for 2 persons including one carafe of wine.

Available exclusively on Valentine's Day at M Cafe

From 6.30 p.m. – 10.00 p.m.

For further information or to reserve a table please call +66 (0) 38 425 050 or visit

www.mercurepattaya.com and www.facebook.com/MercureHotelPattaya