Love at First Bite at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

General Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 10:08
Bangkok--7 Feb--Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Surprise your one true love with a delightfully romantic dinner just made for two featuring 3 sumptuous courses including salad, a main course selected from 4 delicious choices and dessert on Tuesday 14th February 2017.

Priced at THB 1,299 nett for 2 persons including one carafe of wine.
Available exclusively on Valentine's Day at M Cafe
From 6.30 p.m. – 10.00 p.m.
For further information or to reserve a table please call +66 (0) 38 425 050 or visit
www.mercurepattaya.com and www.facebook.com/MercureHotelPattaya

