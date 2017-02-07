Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Donates Used Staples to Association of Persons with Physical Disability International

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Donates Used Staples to Association of Persons with Physical Disability InternationalGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 12:29
Dr. Nongnuch Laomaneerattanaporn (second left), Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), on behalf of EXIM Thailand, recently donated used staples, can lids, CD/DVD disks, computers and electrical equipment to Mr. Tanakorn Charungchan (second right), Treasurer of Association of Persons with Physical Disability International at EXIM Thailand's Head Office. The event, which formed part of EXIM Thailand's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, aimed to support fund raising for the purchase of wheelchairs and other assistive devices for disabled persons.
