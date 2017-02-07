VALENTINES DAY AT RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

VALENTINES DAY AT RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTELGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 16:04
Looking for an intimate rendezvous with exquisite dinner and wine to celebrate the most romantic day of the year? Our Executive Chef Jose has created four-course delightful menu that will surely melt the hearts of your lovebirds and will make your taste buds tingle. Enjoy a night of pure indulgence only at La Tavola on Valentine's day! Italian Set dinner at 3,888++ per couple including sparkling wine.
Renaissance's romantic Chinese restaurant invites couples to a night of luxurious dining, the set dinner choreographed by Chef Leung Shing Hoi, showcases an exclusive five-course dinner at THB 3,000++ per couple.
This Valentine's Day win your lover's heart with an unforgettable night of romance and gourmet dining at Flavors restaurants. Dine together from an indulgent feast of food and drink known as potent aphrodisiacs at Flavors, an award-winning International Buffet restaurant. Internal Buffet Dinner at THB 2,400++per person
Looking for an intimate rendezvous with exquisite dinner and wine to celebrate the most romantic day of the year? Our Executive Chef Jose has created four-course delightful menu that will surely melt the hearts of your lovebirds and will make your taste...
