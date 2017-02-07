Photo Release: Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin Held the Childrens Day at Dhammikawittaya School

Bangkok--7 Feb--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently donated funds worth a total of THB 7,500 and hosted lunch to the 50 students on Children's Day. The donation aims to provide educational materials and basic necessities for the blind students at Dhammikawittaya School under the Royal Patronage of H.M. the King in Petchaburi.

