ROCK YOUR VALENTINES AT HARD ROCK CAFE PATTAYA

Bangkok--7 Feb--Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya Join us to celebrate Valentine's Day at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya with live band and 5 course meal, featuring Thai Snack Combo, 2 choice of famous Fajitas (beef/shrimp/chicken), grilled Atlantic salmon, Hickory-smoked barbeque duo combo and special Valentine's dessert. Price at Bt. 1,998 per couple, Tuesday 14th February 2017, from 12:00 – 24:00. Book now for the best seats in the house. For more information, call 038 426 635. Visit www.facebook.com/HardRockCafePattaya.

Latest Press Release

