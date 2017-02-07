ROCK YOUR VALENTINES AT HARD ROCK CAFE PATTAYA

ROCK YOUR VALENTINES AT HARD ROCK CAFE PATTAYAGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 12:27
Join us to celebrate Valentine's Day at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya with live band and 5 course meal, featuring Thai Snack Combo, 2 choice of famous Fajitas (beef/shrimp/chicken), grilled Atlantic salmon, Hickory-smoked barbeque duo combo and special Valentine's dessert. Price at Bt. 1,998 per couple, Tuesday 14th February 2017, from 12:00 – 24:00. Book now for the best seats in the house.
