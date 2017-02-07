All you need is LOVE at Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--7 Feb--Dusit Thani Bangkok

All the passion, all the romance, all the spirit of Valentine's Day – encapsulated within a special Valentine's Day dining especially and lovingly prepared for you by our talented chefs. Choose from the special Valentine's Day dining offers at our 6 fabulous restaurants on 14 February 2017.

22 Kitchen & Bar - Pacific Seafood Cuisine

"Love is a variety of different feelings", 22 Kitchen & Bar offers 6-Course Valentine Set Dinner inclusive of 1 glass of Sparkling Wine at THB 2,900++ per person and THB 5,500++ per couple inclusive of 2 glasses of Sparkling Wine.

Benjarong - Contemporary Thai

"Love is Sensitive", Benjarong Restaurant presents 7-Course Valentine Set Dinner inclusive of 1 glass of Sparkling Wine at THB 2,600++ per person and THB 4,500++ per couple inclusive of 2 glasses of Sparkling Wine.

Hamilton's Steak House

"Love creates happiness", Hamilton's Steak House offers 4-Course Valentine Set Dinner inclusive of 1 glass of Sparkling Wine at THB 2,600++ per person and THB 4,500++ per couple inclusive of 2 glasses of Sparkling Wine.

The Pavilion - International Buffet

"Love is all around", The Pavilion invites you to taste International foods around the world both Lunch and Dinner

Lunch: Valentine's Day Themed Lunch with special promotion "Come 2 Pay 1" at THB 1,650++ per person.

Dinner: Valentine's Day Themed Seafood Dinner at THB 1,990++ per person inclusive of 1 glass of sparkling wine and THB 3,500++ per couple inclusive of 2 glasses of sparkling wine.

The Mayflower – Cantonese

"Love is the sweetest thing", Complimentary "Valentine's Coconut Jelly" for every dining table.

Thien Duong – Vietnamese

"Love is my dearest sweetheart", Enjoy Vietnamese specialties and get a complimentary "Heart Shaped Strawberry Pudding" for every table that spend THB 2,000++

Lobby Lounge

Relax with your beloved one "Strawberry Romance" promotion prices start from THB 250++ per glass throughout February 2017.

Dusit Gourmet

"Love is a gift of the Heart", Check out the Valentine goodies at Dusit Gourmet to get you in a romance mood and to taste some sweet treats such as;

Chocolate Rose in Acrylic Box at THB 1,450 net per rose.

Macaroons Flower Bucket with prices start from THB 850 net per bucket

For more information or reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345 E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani