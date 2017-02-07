SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK CELEBRATES VALENTINES DAY WITH ROMANTIC MEAL BY THE RIVER

Bangkok--7 Feb--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok offers a memorable meal for guests to celebrate Valentine's Day at one of the hotel's vibrant dining venues next to the Chao Phraya River on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2017.

NEXT2 Cafe:

Guests can treat their loved ones to an extensive international buffet selection highlighting delectable seafood, all-you-can-eat lobster and a Valentine dessert station, along with a live band serenading diners with romantic love songs at NEXT2 Cafe's upper deck.

Adult: 2,988 baht net per person or romantic riverside dinner 3,500 baht net per person and guests can select any table right beside the river with special decorations. Both prices include a glass of sparkling wine, a pink rose for the ladies and heart-shaped chocolate brownies.

Horizon Cruise:

Guests may also celebrate Valentine's Day by savouring a special international buffet dinner on a romantic cruise featuring an enhanced variety of seafood, sashimi and prime beef and live band music throughout the Valentine journey along the Chao Phraya River.

Adult: 3,500 baht net per person or 4,000 baht net per person along with a bottle of sparkling wine or free-flowing soft drinks/beers/ house wines. Both prices include a lovely teddy bear and a pink rose.

Salathip:

Couples may enjoy an exclusive Thai set dinner under an amorous gazebo or in one of the three traditional teak-wood houses. The romantic meal is accompanied by special live entertainment.

Adult: 3,800++ baht per person and includes a glass of sparkling wine with rose water aroma, along with a pink rose and a teddy bear for the ladies.

Volti ristorante & bar:

Guests may share their love with someone special over an authentic five-course Valentine set dinner while listening to live music.

Adult: 2,900++ baht per person and includes a welcome glass of sparkling wine and snacks at Volti Bar, along with a lovely teddy bear and a pink rose for the ladies.

Shang Palace:

Chef Chow Wai Man will create an authentic Cantonese set menu for couples to celebrate the moment of love during lunch and dinner.

Adult: 1,688 baht net per person and includes a glass of sparkling wine and a pink rose for the ladies.

Lobby Lounge:

Music lovers may celebrate and have fun at the Valentine Bubble Night featuring live music by a talented DJ while they dance with their loved ones from 6 to 12 p.m. Guests may also buy one, get one free glass of sparkling wine or bubble cocktail at 360++ baht per glass, which includes a pink rose for the ladies, from 10 to 11 p.m.

Crafted Pink Chocolates at Chocolate Boutique:

Until 14 February 2017, Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen makes this Valentine's Day sweeter with his beautifully crafted pink chocolate creations. Guests can impress their sweetheart with wonderful treats, which include Pink Rose and Almond Nougat Blossom, Strawberry Short Cake, Raspberry Jelly and Vanilla Milk, Berry Bouche, Raspberry Brownie Heart, Shortbread Hearts, Pink Fudge and Open Pink Heart. Prices range from 78 baht to 648 baht per item.

For more information, please call the hotel's Restaurant Reservations on 0 2236 9952 or 0 2236 7777 or send an e-mail to restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com. Alternatively, proceed with a booking via the hotel's website http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/dining/ or Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/shangrilabkk/.