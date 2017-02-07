SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK CELEBRATES VALENTINES DAY WITH ROMANTIC MEAL BY THE RIVER

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK CELEBRATES VALENTINES DAY WITH ROMANTIC MEAL BY THE RIVERGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 11:07
Guests can treat their loved ones to an extensive international buffet selection highlighting delectable seafood, all-you-can-eat lobster and a Valentine dessert station, along with a live band serenading diners with romantic love songs at NEXT2 Cafe's upper deck.
Adult: 2,988 baht net per person or romantic riverside dinner 3,500 baht net per person and guests can select any table right beside the river with special decorations. Both prices include a glass of sparkling wine, a pink rose for the ladies and heart-shaped chocolate brownies.
Guests may also celebrate Valentine's Day by savouring a special international buffet dinner on a romantic cruise featuring an enhanced variety of seafood, sashimi and prime beef and live band music throughout the Valentine journey along the Chao Phraya River.
Music lovers may celebrate and have fun at the Valentine Bubble Night featuring live music by a talented DJ while they dance with their loved ones from 6 to 12 p.m. Guests may also buy one, get one free glass of sparkling wine or bubble cocktail at 360++ baht per glass, which includes a pink rose for the ladies, from 10 to 11 p.m.
Until 14 February 2017, Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen makes this Valentine's Day sweeter with his beautifully crafted pink chocolate creations. Guests can impress their sweetheart with wonderful treats, which include Pink Rose and Almond Nougat Blossom, Strawberry Short Cake, Raspberry Jelly and Vanilla Milk, Berry Bouche, Raspberry Brownie Heart, Shortbread Hearts, Pink Fudge and Open Pink Heart. Prices range from 78 baht to 648 baht per item.
For more information, please call the hotel's Restaurant Reservations on 0 2236 9952 or 0 2236 7777 or send an e-mail to restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com. Alternatively, proceed with a booking via the hotel's website http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/dining/ or Facebook Page at
