Valentine#s Day Celebration at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Bangkok--7 Feb--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin 14th February 2017, from 7:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Join us for a night of music, romance, wine and all things lovely and divine at our Valentine's Day Dinner. A premium grilled meat and seafood three-course menu including 2 glasses of Prosecco Baht 2,950++ per couple At COAST Beach Club & BistroOrShare the most romantic day of the year with somebody special with a dinner for two on the beach..... A premium grilled meat and seafood three-course menu including a bottle of Prosecco Baht 9,000++ per couple For more information and reservation, please contact Tel. +66 (0) 3251 2021-38 E-mail : chbr@chr.co.th

Latest Press Release

Valentine#s Day Celebration at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin Join us for a night of music, romance, wine and all things lovely and divine at our Valentine's Day Dinner. A premium grilled meat and seafood three-course menu including 2 glasses of Prosecco Baht 2,950++ per couple At COAST Beach Club &...

Month of Love Specials at Let#s Relax Spa In celebration of the Month of Love, Let's Relax Spa in partnership with Golden Moor creates three new Spa Menu to beautify your inner and outer beauty. Looks Glam and Fabulous this Valentine's with our Love your Body and Love your Face Treatment. -...

Its time to be Bride... Wedding Fair Make this Valentine days better than ever, Let join us at Pullman King Power Hotel on Saturday 11th February 2017. You can be a part of the important day with your lover. Let find out your answer at 'Wedding Fair' from 9.00 – 19.00 hrs. During the...

All you need is LOVE at Dusit Thani Bangkok All the passion, all the romance, all the spirit of Valentine's Day – encapsulated within a special Valentine's Day dining especially and lovingly prepared for you by our talented chefs. Choose from the special Valentine's Day dining offers at our...

I Love Rock #n Roasts at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld Every Friday night at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, a luxurious buffet is prepared featuring a unique "Rock & Roasts" dinner, made with a choice of the finest beef, pork, lamb or fish, all prepared the old-fashioned way and...

Related Topics