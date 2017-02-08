Rose Infused Couples Ritual at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Bangkok--8 Feb--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Let's celebrate the month of love with the Rose Infused Couple's Ritual specially created for the couples at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Experience the ultimate in sensual decadence with this luxurious spa ritual in your private couple's spa suite. Indulge in a relaxing two-hour couple's treatment, starting with a soothing foot ritual, followed by a bespoke body massage, leaving you both rested and radiant glow. The treatment is completed with a signature organic facial massage for her and an invigorating 'oriental' scalp and foot reflexology massage for him. A cup of bael fruit tea and dried pineapples will be served after treatment.

Take home an exclusive FREE Rose Water Face Mist & Rose Body Lotion120 minutes: Baht 2,990++ per person or Baht 5,590++ per couple, from now until the end of February 2017.

For more information and reservation, please contact

Tel. +66 (0) 3251 2021-38 E-mail : spacenvareechbr@chr.co.th