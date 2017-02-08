Rose Infused Couples Ritual at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Rose Infused Couples Ritual at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua HinGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 17:30
Let's celebrate the month of love with the Rose Infused Couple's Ritual specially created for the couples at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Experience the ultimate in sensual decadence with this luxurious spa ritual in your private couple's spa suite. Indulge in a relaxing two-hour couple's treatment, starting with a soothing foot ritual, followed by a bespoke body massage, leaving you both rested and radiant glow. The treatment is completed with a signature organic facial massage for her and an invigorating 'oriental' scalp and foot reflexology massage for him. A cup of bael fruit tea and dried pineapples will be served after treatment.
