Rose Infused Couples Ritual at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Let's celebrate the month of love with the Rose Infused Couple's Ritual specially created for the couples at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Experience the ultimate in sensual decadence with this luxurious spa ritual in your private couple's spa suite. Indulge in a relaxing two-hour couple's treatment, starting with a soothing foot ritual, followed by a bespoke body massage, leaving you both rested and radiant glow. The treatment is completed with a signature organic facial massage for her and an invigorating 'oriental' scalp and foot reflexology massage for him. A cup of bael fruit tea and dried pineapples will be served after treatment.

Take home an exclusive FREE Rose Water Face Mist & Rose Body Lotion120 minutes: Baht 2,990++ per person or Baht 5,590++ per couple, from now until the end of February 2017.
For more information and reservation, please contact
Tel. +66 (0) 3251 2021-38 E-mail : spacenvareechbr@chr.co.th

