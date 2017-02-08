Koh Jum Beach Villas The romantic place to make your Valentine#s Day memorable.

กรุงเทพฯ--8 ก.พ.--The Lifestyle Brand

Take someone special to Koh Jum Beach Villas, the most romantic place on Koh Jum Island.

Experience the moment of romance for a special couple!

A love-filled "Stay of your dreams" in our One Bedroom Beach Villa for only THB 7,345++ per night, including (during the stay) one Romantic Valentine's Candlelight Dinner and a bottle of Wine.

Price exclusive of 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

This offer is valid from 12th to 15th February 2017.

For reservations or more information, please contact our Reservations Department at reservations@kohjumbeachvillas.com or call 086 184 0505

Visit us atwww.kohjumbeachvillas.com