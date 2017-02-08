Photo Release: Mitsubishi Motors continuing CSR activities Donated one million baht to Chaipattana Foundation

Bangkok--8 Feb--Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd led by Mr. Morikazu Chokki, President and Chief Executive Officer (6th from right), together with top management executives and members of Mitsubishi Motors's Labour Union donated one million baht to Dr. Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary General and Member of the Chaipattana Foundation (5th from left),. This will provide support to Chaipattana Foundation projects which aligned with our principle philosophy in social responsibility, in the area of Environmental preservation as well as take part in community development in order to enhance the quality of Thai's life.

