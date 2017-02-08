Pizza Combo Party Set at Giorgios, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Pizza Combo Party Set at Giorgios, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel TowersGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 10:17
Giorgio's at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers invites pizza lovers to try our mouth-watering Pizza Combo promotion. Choose your favorite pizza set from 3 different styles. Small Combo of THB 499++ includes a pan of pizza + 2 appetizers. Medium Combo of THB 599++ includes a pan of pizza + 3 appetizers. Party Combo of THB 799++ includes your favorite choice of a pan of pizza + 4 appetizers. Start with choosing your favorite choice of pizza including, Hawaiian, Veggie, Spicy salami, Bacon and Sausage, and Quattro Cheese. Plus variety of appetizers such as garlic bread, Caesar salad, chicken wings, pasta (Spicy seafood spaghetti or Spaghetti with ham and mushroom cream sauce), and potatoes wedge with cheese sauce. Prices are exclusive of 10% service charge and applicable 7% government tax. Available daily for dinner from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The promotion is valid from now till 31 March 2017.
For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com.
