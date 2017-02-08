It#s hot! It#s delicious! Its Dim sum. Ming Xing restaurant

Bangkok--8 Feb--Cape Dara

Invite you to experience our large selections full of delicious tastes such as Shanghai Xiaolong Pao, Pork and shrimp dumplings, Shrimp dumplings, Rice noodles stuffed with spinach and Fish maw dumplings and so much more is ready to serve you at 11:00 am – 14:00 pm only 650 Baht Nett. More over our supreme tastes of Chinese dishes is waiting for you as well with a special price. Open daily at 11:00 am – 14:00 pm and evening time starts at 18:00 – 22:00

For reservation please call (038) 933 888 or visit our website www.capedarapattaya.com