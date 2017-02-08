Photo Release: Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin received Guest Review Awards 2016 from Booking.com

Bangkok--8 Feb--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently received the "Guest Review Awards 2016" from Booking.com, the world's leader in booking hotels and other accommodations online. The review score 9 out of 10 is a symbol of excellence as a best guest experience provider among some 1,136,954 properties around the world. "We are proud to receive such a significant award for sixth consecutive years. One of our missions at the hotel is to deliver an exceptional guest experience to meet our guest satisfaction. This award recognizes our team efforts to achieve that." said Mr. David Martens (middle front), Hotel General Manager.

Latest Press Release

emoji company Announces Acquisition of Rights The emoji company GmbH announced today that they purchased SABAN BRANDS trademark "emojiville" including all related assets and domain rights. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462220/emoji_company_Logo.jpg ) (Photo:...

Photo Release: Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin received Guest Review Awards 2016 from Booking.com Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently received the "Guest Review Awards 2016" from Booking.com, the world's leader in booking hotels and other accommodations online. The review score 9 out of 10 is a symbol of excellence as a best...

Its #All About Curry at Mistral Restaurant Buffet-goers and curry-lovers, start the month of February dining in style at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G on Silom Road! From 1st February until 28th February, don't miss our superb 'All About Curry' lunch buffet promotion at Mistral Restaurant. In addition...

Photo Release: PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE SUPPORTS THE THAI RED CROSS WITH BLOOD DONATION ACTIVITY GIVE BLOOD..SAVE LIFE Mr. Vishwanath Pasupathy, Chief Marketing Officer, along with executives and staff of Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd., took part in the activity "Give Blood…Save Life" by giving blood donation which will be used by the Thai...

Pizza Combo Party Set at Giorgios, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers Giorgio's at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers invites pizza lovers to try our mouth-watering Pizza Combo promotion. Choose your favorite pizza set from 3 different styles. Small Combo of THB 499++ includes a pan of pizza + 2 appetizers. Medium...

Related Topics